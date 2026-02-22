Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduces new initiative investing in students
MORGAN CITY — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduced a new initiative designed to directly invest in students within the parish on Saturday.
The Futures Project, a 10-lesson curriculum taught each semester, will focus on helping students navigate real-life challenges while building skills to succeed in the future.
According to the sheriff's office, the project, fully funded by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, features a curriculum that was researched, written, and developed by deputies using science-based principles and real-world experience.
"For years, our deputies have built relationships with students through patrol interactions, school visits, sports, and community events," the sheriff's office said. "The Futures Project is the next step, providing the opportunity to teach, mentor, and model these life skills directly in the classroom in partnership with St. Mary Parish Schools."
