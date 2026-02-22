I-12 shut down for 3 hours due to active wildfires

LACOMBE — A large fire along I-12 near the Lacombe exit shut down traffic for at least three hours on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

St. Tammany Parish fire crews are working several forest fires in the area, with heavy smoke crossing I-12. Due to the fires, I-12 was shut down in both directions between Highway 59 and Highway 434 from around 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All eastbound traffic was diverted to Highway 59 and westbound traffic was diverted to Highway 434.

A dense smoke advisory was also issued, and officials ask that travelers use extreme caution in the area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today and again on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find the latest Storm Station update HERE.

Officials ask that residents refrain from burning due to the weather conditions.