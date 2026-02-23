EBR judges have 3 second-degree murder trials on their dockets Monday

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish judges on Monday had three second-degree murder trials on their dockets.

Five people were accused after Kerisha Johnson, 36, was found dead in 2023. Police say the death of the pregnant woman appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

Officers said Johnson was found dead in her car after gunfire erupted at a "teen party" on North Carrollton Avenue. Torey Campbell was set for trial Monday before Judge Louise Hines. Three others have entered guilty pleas, one of them as an accessory after the fact. The state this month asked for a separate trial for one of Campbell's co-defendants.

Michael Vallery is accused of stabbing his wife to death in 2018 at their home on Honey Drive in Village St. George. Deputies say Stephanie Vallery was planning to divorce Michael Vallery and that she was stabbed after an argument. His trial opened before Judge Brad Myers.

Joel Johnson is accused of killing Byron Irving and shot at a woman in 2024, right after a fight. The woman said Johnson took her phone from her as she called 911 and offered her $2,000 to not call police. The trial is being conducted before Chief Judge Don Johnson, after Joel Johnson last week rejected a plea deal to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

As of 2 p.m., no juries have been seated.