Trader Joe's issues recall after consumers find glass in fried rice products

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A chicken-fried rice product sold at Trader Joe's was recalled on Friday after several consumers complained about finding glass inside the product.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., recalled over 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with glass.

The issue was discovered after Trader Joe's notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received four consumer complaints about glass being found in the product. 

The chicken fried rice products produced between Sept. 8 and Nov. 17 included 1.53-kilogram cardboard packages containing six bags of frozen "AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE" with a best-before date of Sept. 9 through Nov. 12.

Also included in the recall were 20-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen "TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs" with a best by date of Sept. 8 through Nov. 17.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury. FSIS urges consumers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the store. 

