Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office ask for help identifying suspect
NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying a man in relation to a crime on Monday.
The sheriff's office said the crime occurred in the Belle Rose area.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 985-369-2912.
