Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office ask for help identifying suspect

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying a man in relation to a crime on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the crime occurred in the Belle Rose area. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 985-369-2912. 

