60°
Latest Weather Blog
Woodlawn High cancels Friday's game against Ascension due to COVID precautions
BATON ROUGE - According to Robin Fambrough of The Advocate, as of Thursday morning, Woodlawn High School has canceled its Friday, Nov. 6 match against East Ascension High.
Fambrough says Woodlawn cited precautions against COVID as the reason for the cancellation, explaining that contact tracing involving a positive case outside of the school's football team came into play.
Woodlawn has just canceled its Friday game with East Ascension due to contact tracing that involved a positive case outside its team. #LHSAA @AdvocateSports— Robin Fambrough (@FambroughAdv) November 5, 2020
No further details regarding the cancellation were immediately available.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, a total of 202 COVID cases were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish's 142 schools.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville man arrested on attempted murder charge
-
Gov Edwards to announce update on COVID restrictions, Thursday
-
Joe Biden in the lead as a handful of states have yet...
-
Governor expected to announce new emergency health order Thursday
-
Attorney general drops case against former sheriff's captain after key witness refuses...