Wooden board flies through windshield on Ohio interstate

2 hours 8 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 22 2021 Jun 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 12:15 PM June 22, 2021 in News
Source: WEWS
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: Ohio State Highway Patrol

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio - A woman is lucky to be alive after a wooden board flew off the back of a truck and into her windshield.

Kimberly Awada's dashcam caught the horrifying moment June 17 when a six-foot-long board crashed through her windshield while driving on I-80 in Portage County.

“Did you ever watch ‘Final Destination’? That's what it was like, something out of ‘Final Destination,’ the movie ‘Final Destination,’” Kimberly Awada told WEWS.

Awada and her passenger were both uninjured. Ohio state troopers tracked down the truck's driver, who was unaware any lumber was missing from his load.

The driver received a ticket for an unsecured load violation.

