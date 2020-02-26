Wondering what to do with those extra Mardi Gras beads?

BATON ROUGE - Carnival season has come to an end, and people are wondering what to do with all of those extra beads.

Starting today, a local organization is encouraging you to recycle and donate them.

The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and the Salvation Army hopes people will consider donating, because it helps clean out their homes and saves money.

Though Mardi Gras has come to an end, people like David Knight stacks of beads are piling up in their home.

"I got so many I wanted to take them or find somebody who needed them that was going to ride in a parade," Knight says.

Deputy Director John Carpenter with Mid City Redevelopment Alliance says they plan to recycle those beads and use them for next year's Mid City Gras parade.

"It just seems wasteful to people to throw away beads that are perfectly good and can be used again. So, that's where we come in."

Carpenter says recycling beads also helps the environment.

"The city does an excellent job in cleaning up after parades, but there's some that's going to get in the drainage," he explained.

Knight agrees, saying recycling beads will help keep the good times rolling year after year.

The Salvation Army says they are also accepting Mardi Gras beads this year. Those can be dropped off at their Airline Highway and Coursey locations.