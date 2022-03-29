Women learn to fight crime in Equalizer Self-Defense classes

BATON ROUGE - Police are empowering woman by teaching them how to defend themselves and trust their instincts. This morning on 2une In, News 2's Rebecca Buchanan gave an inside look at the Equalizer Classes.

Baton Rouge Police warn that you never know when you'll end up in that kind of situation, but it happens more often than you might think. A lot of time it's someone you know or trust, but there are ways for you to get away. Sgt. J.D. Leach is the BRPD Director of Training. He says you have three options when attacked: fight, flight or freeze.

"We talk about fight or flight...You do one of those things, your chance of survival is a lot higher," he explains. "The danger area is to freeze up and not do anything."

You're more likely to survive an attack if you're able to react quickly. The key is being prepared.

"To perceive a danger and to react to a danger...most experts agree that it's about 1.5 seconds," Sgt. Leach cautions. "If you don't have any training at all, that time could be even greater than that, and if you freeze up like a lot of people who haven't mentally prepared or trained themselves...you will definitely become a victim."

Equalizer instructors can teach you how to use your own body to get you out of trouble.

"Size and strength do matter but so does technique," he opines. "If we do technique, we're able to realize what makes the human hand weak, and we're able to fight against that."

The Equalizer Women's Self Defense class has four sessions scheduled in March. They'll take place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-10 p.m. At the BRPD Training Academy. You must be at least 13-years-old to register. Classes usually fill up fast, so you should visit sign-up as soon as possible if you're interested.

Watch the video for a preview of some of the techniques you'll learn in the Equalizer Self Defense Class.