86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Women charged with prostitution after investigation into Livingston Parish massage parlors

1 hour 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 5:36 PM May 22, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two women were arrested on prostitution charges Wednesday after an undercover investigation into multiple massage parlors in Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office says Fu Zhaohua, 57, and Xu Haiying, 51, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at 'A & J Massage' in Denham Springs Wednesday. Both women, employees of the business, were charged with prostitution by massage.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests were spurred by an undercover investigation with state police.

Another Denham Springs parlor, 'Ocean Spa', is also under investigation, but no arrests have been made there at this time.

A cease-and desist-order has been placed at both businesses, and more arrests are pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days