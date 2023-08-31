Woman who allegedly gunned down 12-year-old girl indicted for murder as others shed charges

CENTRAL - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl who knocked on her front door was indicted for murder Thursday as two others implicated in the shooting had their charges reduced or thrown out all together.

East Baton Rouge court records show that Ester Williams was formally charged Thursday in the May 13 shooting of 12-year-old Cedrica Lee.

Lee was shot in a Central neighborhood after she was caught in the middle of a feud between Williams, 26, and her boyfriend's ex, 33-year-old Gentrea Haley.

Williams and her boyfriend, Patrick Johnson, allege they were regularly harassed and threatened prior to the shooting. On the day of Lee's death, Haley allegedly followed the couple home and then had two kids go knock on the door while she waited across the street.

Williams then reportedly swung open the door and started shooting, fatally striking the 12-year-old girl. She and Johnson were arrested that night.

Haley was booked days later on counts for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace, stalking and criminal trespass. A grand jury opted only to indict her for stalking on Thursday, but prosecutors could choose to pursue those other charges at a later date.

Johnson also faced charges as an accessory to the shooting, but the district attorney's office chose not to pursue a case against him.