Woman, two teenagers arrested for stealing cash, propane tank and burner from home
PLAQUEMINE - A woman and two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a home and stealing cash, a propane tank and a burner.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office did not name the two 16-year-olds that were arrested with Kirstyn Aughey. The three were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
No more information was immediately available.
