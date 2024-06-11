90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman, two teenagers arrested for stealing cash, propane tank and burner from home

45 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 5:37 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A woman and two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a home and stealing cash, a propane tank and a burner. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office did not name the two 16-year-olds that were arrested with Kirstyn Aughey. The three were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days