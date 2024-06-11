Woman, two teenagers arrested for stealing cash, propane tank and burner from home

PLAQUEMINE - A woman and two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a home and stealing cash, a propane tank and a burner.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office did not name the two 16-year-olds that were arrested with Kirstyn Aughey. The three were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

No more information was immediately available.