Woman struck & killed while walking in Assumption Parish roadway

LABADIEVILLE - A pedestrian died overnight after being hit by a car along LA 1247.

State police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near Robin Street.

Investigators believe Krystal Meranta, 30, was walking in the middle of the highway's eastbound lane when she was hit by a car traveling east. Meranta was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured.

Police suspect Meranta was impaired at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of intoxication.

The crash remains under investigation