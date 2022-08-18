80°
Woman struck and killed while looking for lost item on Interstate, police say
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of a car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car, police say.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a car slowed and stopped on South I-110 to allow Najia Doucette, 24, to get out and look for a lost item around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said Doucette was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when the large truck crashed into Doucette and the smaller car. She died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
