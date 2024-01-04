Woman staying at shelter unsure of identity, searching for family

BATON ROUGE - She isn't sure who she is or where she came from. People have tried to help her, but so far nothing has provided answers to her questions. One woman is on a quest to help her and contacted 2 On Your Side hoping someone might recognize the person.

Sandra Smith is a community service educator who helps people suffering from addiction find homes. Smith first met this Jane Doe in October at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge.

"This lady right here didn't know nothing, she tried and tried to give me all sorts of information and I went everywhere searching for the help she said she had in other places, no one knew her and no one knew the name she gave me," said Smith.

Before Smith can find her a place to live, she needs concrete information about her identity and medical condition.

The woman has provided several names to Smith and sisters at the church. Recently, she said her name is Brenda Lee Jones and could have ties to Jackson, Mississippi, Little Rock, Arkansas, or even New Orleans.

Smith has made it her mission to help but is under a time crunch. St. Agnes has been helping women and children for decades. Its shelter provides a place for people to sleep, eat, and bathe. Clients typically stay for about three weeks until they find a more permanent place to stay. Smith says this Jane Doe has been staying at St. Agnes for three months.

"It's time for her to leave here," said Smith. "I don't want her to sleep under the bridge, or die, and I am scared that's going to happen to her if no one is there for her."

Smith has been able to trace a bank account under the name Brenda Lee Jones in Little Rock. That's where the woman says she once worked at Tyson Foods and at a daycare center under the guidance of a person named Miss Wright. The woman also says she has a daughter named Regina who lives in Mississippi but doesn't remember much else about her family. She has mentioned she could be adopted.

"Something touched my heart and I'm not going to stop until I get some help for her," said Smith.

If anyone has information about this Jane Doe, call St. Agnes Church or contact Smith at 225-475-1245.