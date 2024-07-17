Latest Weather Blog
Tenants given 24-hour notices to vacate, landlord missing out on rent money
BATON ROUGE - There were at least 20 tenants at Tiger Park who received 24-hour notices to vacate last week. Some of those tenants reached out to 2 On Your Side for help with their situation.
Alexis Johnson says she moved into her unit a month ago. Ever since she has had problems with sewage coming up the drains, an electrical outlet that sparks, and flooring that is a trip hazard. Johnson says when she told the office manager about the electrical concerns, she was instructed to call the fire department.
Her grandma recently moved to Tiger Park and also received a notice to vacate. She says there's a hole in her roof and trip hazards in her unit. They also have rats.
Tiger Park is operated by Dr. Barry Wang and he tells 2 On Your Side that tenants do not pay their rent. Tenants say Wang won't pay to fix things that are broken or clean before new tenants move in.
It appears to be a never-ending cycle that has been the subject of 2 On Your Side reports before. Wang says he planned to file at least one eviction on Wednesday.
