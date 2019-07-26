70°
Woman shot in Harvey, dies after car breaks down on bridge
NEW ORLEANS- Authorities say a woman is dead after she was shot in Harvey and the car transporting her to a hospital broke down.
Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive around 12:40 a.m., WWL-TV reports. At the scene, authorities found evidence of a shooting, but they couldn't find a victim.
The sheriff's office was notified about 20 minutes later about a shooting victim inside a disabled vehicle on the Crescent City Connection. The unidentified 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
