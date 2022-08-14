Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "Rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.

Officers told WBRZ a woman was walking along a park trail when she was attacked by a male suspect.

A source said they saw the woman covered in blood and bruises, screaming for help after the assault.

"If a person was bold enough to attack someone in broad daylight, it's not to say it's their first time, it's not to say this will be their last time," BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.

A witness said the rapist is a black male with short braids, around 5'8" or 5'11", weighing around 200 pounds. He may have a broken nose.

BRPD did not give a suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call police.

This is a developing story.