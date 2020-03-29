69°
Woman's Hospital set to open COVID-19 testing site at Wellness Center
BATON ROUGE - Starting on Monday Woman's Hospital will be testing for the novel coronavirus.
According to the hospital's Public Relations Coordinator, Caroline Isemann, the testing site will focus on testing pregnant women in their 3rd trimester who have symptoms.
"We want to ensure pregnant women get access to the testing they may need and this service is consist with our mission to take care of the unique needs of women and infants," said Isemann.
The new testing site will be located at Woman's Center for Wellness at on Jefferson Highway. This will be a drive thru service and will require a doctor’s order.
