Woman played dead after ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her in front of her children, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - A woman told deputies she had to play dead to survive after her ex-boyfriend shot her in front of her kids.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at an apartment on O'Neal Lane just off S Harrell's Ferry Road after the alleged attacker, identified as 30-year-old Roy Haynes, shot the victim in the shoulder during an argument.

After she was shot, the victim told deputies she "played dead" out of fear Haynes would shoot her again. Haynes reportedly kicked the woman in the stomach before leaving the apartment.

The woman's children, ages 9 and 15, were both present during the attack.

Haynes was arrested in Calcasieu Parish and booked as a fugitive on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.