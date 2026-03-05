Latest Weather Blog
Central Schools holding blood drive for middle school student injured in ATV crash
CENTRAL - Central Middle School students are calling on the community to come together for a blood drive on Monday to support a classmate who was seriously injured in an ATV crash.
Family said Blaze Taylor was in an accident on Feb. 14 and was hospitalized with a punctured lung and multiple fractures after being pinned underneath a side-by-side.
Taylor's classmates made a social media video that was posted Thursday, encouraging the community to give blood at the Central Community Schools' annual blood drive on Monday. Each donation will put a $30 credit to his medical expenses.
The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Middle gym or the blood bus at Central High.
According to the Red Cross, the minimum age to donate blood is 17 or 16 with a parent's signature. For more information, click here.
