82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Schools holding blood drive for middle school student injured in ATV crash

2 hours 6 minutes ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 12:36 PM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Central Middle School students are calling on the community to come together for a blood drive on Monday to support a classmate who was seriously injured in an ATV crash. 

Family said Blaze Taylor was in an accident on Feb. 14 and was hospitalized with a punctured lung and multiple fractures after being pinned underneath a side-by-side. 

Taylor's classmates made a social media video that was posted Thursday, encouraging the community to give blood at the Central Community Schools' annual blood drive on Monday. Each donation will put a $30 credit to his medical expenses. 

The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Middle gym or the blood bus at Central High. 

Trending News

According to the Red Cross, the minimum age to donate blood is 17 or 16 with a parent's signature. For more information, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days