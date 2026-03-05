82°
Centerville man arrested for alleged rape of a juvenile

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville man was arrested for allegedly raping a juvenile. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a call on Wednesday regarding the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened the day before. Deputies quickly identified Matthew Bryan, 39, as a suspect. 

Bryan was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of crime against nature. 

