78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pop star, Louisiana native Britney Spears arrested on DUI charges in California, reports say

2 hours 10 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 9:36 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: TMZ, ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

VENTURA, Cali. — Pop star and Louisiana native Britney Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, ABC News reports.

According to Ventura County arrest records, she was arrested early Thursday morning. Spears is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, according to the records.

TMZ has reported that she was arrested on DUI charges.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days