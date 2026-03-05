Pop star, Louisiana native Britney Spears arrested on DUI charges in California, reports say

VENTURA, Cali. — Pop star and Louisiana native Britney Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, ABC News reports.

According to Ventura County arrest records, she was arrested early Thursday morning. Spears is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, according to the records.

TMZ has reported that she was arrested on DUI charges.