One person shot at apartment off O'Neal Lane

1 hour 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, July 19 2022 Jul 19, 2022 July 19, 2022 6:44 PM July 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment off O'Neal Lane, authorities say. 

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of O'Neal Lane. 

Sources said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

