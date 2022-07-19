87°
One person shot at apartment off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment off O'Neal Lane, authorities say.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of O'Neal Lane.
Sources said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
