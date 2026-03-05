Latest Weather Blog
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill that could help other victims
LIVINGSTON - The mother of a woman who died in a hit-and-run crash spoke with WBRZ about a prefiled bill for the upcoming legislative session she believes will help people in similar situations.
'Jody's Law' is named for Jody Mann, a 20-year-old who was hit by a vehicle while walking along Renniger Road in Livingston Parish. The driver allegedly left the scene of the crash. Mann was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Mann's mother, Holly Crow, said Jody's Law would establish a rapid-response system and provide law enforcement with key information about the vehicle involved in the crash. It also requires a judge to review the case before deciding on bail for the drivers involved.
"I feel like it is imperative that we get this through and show people Louisiana takes a life seriously and that there is consequences," Crow said.
Crow said she hopes the changes will encourage people to stay at the scene and help the victim, rather than driving off.
"I know if it was the other way around, she would have stopped, she would have stayed, she would have been there. Regardless of what that meant for her, there is no way she would have left," she said.
Trending News
The legislative session starts March 9.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill...
-
Impacted by tariffs? Court rules that companies are entitled to refunds
-
Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge
-
Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt
-
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...