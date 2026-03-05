Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill that could help other victims

LIVINGSTON - The mother of a woman who died in a hit-and-run crash spoke with WBRZ about a prefiled bill for the upcoming legislative session she believes will help people in similar situations.

'Jody's Law' is named for Jody Mann, a 20-year-old who was hit by a vehicle while walking along Renniger Road in Livingston Parish. The driver allegedly left the scene of the crash. Mann was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Mann's mother, Holly Crow, said Jody's Law would establish a rapid-response system and provide law enforcement with key information about the vehicle involved in the crash. It also requires a judge to review the case before deciding on bail for the drivers involved.

"I feel like it is imperative that we get this through and show people Louisiana takes a life seriously and that there is consequences," Crow said.

Crow said she hopes the changes will encourage people to stay at the scene and help the victim, rather than driving off.

"I know if it was the other way around, she would have stopped, she would have stayed, she would have been there. Regardless of what that meant for her, there is no way she would have left," she said.

The legislative session starts March 9.