Woman mailed speeding tickets while car is being repaired at auto shop

BAKER - After learning there is an issue with her car, Joyce Williams hired what she thought was a reliable person to do the work. Now almost two months later, she doesn't have her car and she's wrapped up in a couple of traffic tickets.

Near the end of June, Williams says she paid Jerry Smith of Shorty's Auto $700 to replace the motor in her car. She would pay him another $200 when the work is complete.

"He told me it would take him three business days," said Williams.

Each day that passes is another day she doesn't have a car to get to work.

"So I rent a car on weekends and sometimes I call Uber or Lyft," she said.

The last time she saw her vehicle, on July 6, it was inside the shop and her replacement motor had already been purchased. She says she was told again that her car would be ready in three days.

The last couple of weeks have not produced her car. Williams says she's been calling Shorty's Auto for an update but her calls roll to voicemail and the voicemail is full. Text messages are not returned.

Friday, 2 On Your Side contacted Jerry Smith and he returned the call. He told WBRZ's Brittany Weiss the car would be ready Monday. It wasn't.

To make matters worse, Williams received two speeding tickets in the mail. It appears that while at the shop, her license plate was stolen off her car and placed on a convertible Mustang. That car was caught speeding in Baker on July 6 and July 7.

Williams says she reported the stolen plate and is working to rectify the two speeding tickets. The whole situation is costing her extra time and money that she can't afford to spend.

"I'm waiting on somebody to help me try to get myself stable here," she said. "This is really driving me crazy."

While Williams waits, she's looking for a solution to get her car out of the shop and to a mechanic that can fix her vehicle promptly.

Calls and text messages to Jerry Smith were not returned Monday or Tuesday.