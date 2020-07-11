95°
Woman Killed in Pointe Coupee Parish Crash
LETTSWORTH - Shortly after 1:30 am on July 11, 2020, State Troopers began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 418 north of LA Hwy 971 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash took the life of 62-year-old Cheryl Bryan of Jonesville.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bryan was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 418 in a 2014 Ford Explorer. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.
Bryan was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bryan for analysis.
