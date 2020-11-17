Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed after man opens fire at vehicle; victim identified
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating after a 56-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle Thursday night.
BRPD officials say a female victim was shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Evangeline St. and North Foster Dr. just after 8 p.m. The driver of that vehicle drove to the Family Dollar and called police.
The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Denise Williams, according to BRPD.
Witnesses told officers a black male suspect walked up to the vehicle and opened fire while the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, according to BRPD.
A motive is unknown and a suspect has not been identified, according to BRPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
