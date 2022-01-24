Woman in wheelchair dies after being trapped inside burning home

FRANKLINTON- A mobile home caught fire in Washington Parish over the weekend, killing a woman who could not escape because she was in a wheelchair.

The fire was first reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 45000 block of Jamison Creek Road. Firefighters said the 51-year-old homeowner was still inside at the time of fire.

According to the state marshal's office, the woman was trapped inside the home because of she was in a wheelchair and died before she could be rescued. Deputies believe the fire started in the victim's bedroom, but it's unclear how it ignited.

The homeowner has not yet been publicly identified, and her cause of death is pending an autopsy.