Woman honored at City Park Golf Course for tireless efforts to improve grounds

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge resident Lillie Gallagher has been an advocate for the Historic City Park Golf Course for years.

When discussions about turning the golf course into a regular park came about, Gallagher made sure those ideas were shut down. She feels golf is a very important sport for all ages.

"Golf is something you can do from the cradle to the grave," Gallagher said.

Saturday was a special day for Gallagher. When she first arrived, she had no idea what was going on. Friends and family surprised her with a bench on the course in her honor.

"I was overwhelmed," Gallagher said.

With all the joy and excitement, Gallagher is just happy the golf course lives on.