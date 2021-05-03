Woman gives up baby at fire station within hours of giving birth; officials say she did the right thing

BATON ROUGE - A mother gave up her baby daughter at a local fire station within hours of her being born, and the fire department says it's glad she made the difficult decision.

The woman called the St. George Fire Department around 2 a.m. Sunday and arranged a drop-off through the department's Safe Baby Sites program. The program allows women to surrender their newborns, no questions asked.

The woman requested a female member of the department meet her in the parking lot of St. George Fire's headquarters, and she anonymously handed off the baby from her car window before leaving, according to a statement from the fire department.

"A healthy new-born baby girl’s life was saved by a mother who loved the child enough to want a better life for her baby girl than perhaps she is able to provide at this point in her own life," the department said in a statement.

Paramedics examined the baby and determined she had been born no more than three hours earlier. EMS transported the child to Woman's Hospital.

"That little girl will never know it, but her mother gave her life twice early Sunday morning," the department's statement said.