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Baton Rouge Police respond to reported armed robbery at Airline Highway convenience store
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store along Airline Highway on Sunday afternoon.
According to the department, the robbery occurred around 12:50 p.m. at a convenience store on Airline Highway near the Costco Wholesale warehouse.
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