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Baton Rouge Police respond to reported armed robbery at Airline Highway convenience store

3 hours 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 2:06 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store along Airline Highway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, the robbery occurred around 12:50 p.m. at a convenience store on Airline Highway near the Costco Wholesale warehouse. 

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