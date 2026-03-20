Car flips during I-10 police pursuit; family says officers drew guns on son

PORT ALLEN — A family traveling through West Baton Rouge Parish says their trip home turned into a nightmare after a police pursuit ended in a violent crash on Interstate 10.

Narsa Vazquez and her two sons were driving from Florida back to their home in Texas on Friday night when the crash happened near milepost 147 around 11 p.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were pursuing a vehicle eastbound on I-10 at the time. Investigators say the suspect crossed the median and crashed into the Vazquez family’s westbound vehicle, causing it to flip several times.

Despite the violent rollover, all three family members suffered only minor injuries.

Angel Vazquez, Narsa’s son, said he later overheard first responders discussing how fast the suspect vehicle was traveling.

“From what I overheard, from what the police were saying and what the first responders were saying, he was coming down at about 150 mph” Angel Vazquez said.

After the crash, Angel Vazquez said he told his younger brother, who had been sitting in the back seat, to climb out of the vehicle and go toward the sirens for help.

“I heard the sirens. I told him, go to the sirens. You’d be fine with the police,” he said.

Instead, Angel said his brother was met by law enforcement officers with their weapons drawn.

“Telling him to get down, get on the ground, and there were firearms drawn on him,” Angel Vazquez said.

Their mother, Narsa Vazquez, said she couldn’t see what was happening from inside the overturned vehicle but was shouting to officers that the person getting out was her child.

“I couldn’t see them, but I was yelling from the vehicle that it was my child,” she said.

The family says their vehicle looked nothing like the one troopers were pursuing.

“Even though the vehicle was a completely different color from ours, and even though it looked completely different from us, there was no conceivable way they could have thought it was anyone else,” Angel Vazquez said.

Narsa Vazquez said the moment was frightening as a parent.

“It’s mind-boggling, and for a parent to understand that the weapons are drawn to your child knowing that it was another vehicle,” she said.

State Police say troopers initially believed the overturned vehicle was the suspect vehicle involved in the pursuit and conducted a high-risk approach.

Once troopers realized the vehicle contained uninvolved motorists, they immediately shifted their focus to rendering aid to the occupants and assisting with the crash scene.

The suspect, 34-year-old Klabert Joseph Guillot of Houma, left the roadway and crashed near the interstate. Guillot fled the scene on foot but was located several hours later and taken into custody.

The Vazquez family says they are grateful to be alive but remain shaken by the experience.

“Texas is run differently. Louisiana needs a lot of work,” Narsa Vazquez said.

Louisiana State Police say the investigation into the pursuit and crash is ongoing.