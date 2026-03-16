46°
Latest Weather Blog
Silver Alert: 63-year-old man from Kenner missing, state police say
KENNER — State Police issued a Silver Alert late Sunday night for a missing Kenner man.
Albert James Lee, 63, was last seen near the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Loyola Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, LSP said. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red tennis shoes and sunglasses.
Lee is 6-feet-1-inch tall and about 289 pounds.
Trending News
Anyone who may know where Lee is should call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple Baton Rouge neighborhoods lose power after tree falls on power line...
-
Boil water advisory issued for Roseland residents
-
St. Mary Parish elementary school vandalized, students will do at-home learning Monday
-
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' Louisiana-shot film collects 4...
-
Puppies hunt for Easter eggs at Paws & Cotton Tails event Sunday
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...