Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first round of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - March Madness is set to begin. LSU women's basketball learned their opponent for the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament during Selection Sunday. The Tigers will play Jacksonville in round one.

The No. 2 seeded Tigers are hosting the first two rounds in Baton Rouge at the Maravich Center. Tiger fans will get to see their Tigers at least one more time this season.

Tickets will be available here, starting on Monday at 10 a.m.

LSU is also hosting No. 7 Texas Teach and No. 10 Villanova at the PMAC. The winner of LSU and Jacksonville will play the winner of Texas Tech and Villanova to advance to the Sweet 16.

LSU has been paired with top-seeded UCLA in the Sacramento 2 Regional. If these two teams face off in the Sweet Sixteen or the Elite Eight, it would be the third straight time they do so. The Tigers beat the Bruins in the 2024 Sweet Sixteen and UCLA returned the favor in last year's Elite Eight.

This is the fourth time that the Tigers have gone into the tournament as a No. 2 seed. Kim Mulkey's team has been to the last three Elite Eights and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games each year under her leadership.