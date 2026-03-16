73°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle rolls into False River on Sunday
OSCAR - A car rolled into False River on Sunday afternoon when the driver forgot to put the vehicle in park, officials said.
First responders were called to the Sand Bar in Pointe Coupee Parish shortly before 5 p.m. No one was in the car when it entered the water.
Trending News
A dive team was sent in to secure the vehicle with a chain so a wrecker could pull it out. The vehicle was in 24 feet of water, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said. The car was retrieved from the water at 8:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' Louisiana-shot film collects 4...
-
Puppies hunt for Easter eggs at Paws & Cotton Tails event Sunday
-
'You are not alone:' St. Luke's holds dinner, discussion about youth mental...
-
Juvenile injured in shooting on Joor Road, deputies say it may be...
-
Vehicle rolls into False River on Sunday
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...