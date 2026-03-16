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Vehicle rolls into False River on Sunday

4 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 8:42 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

OSCAR - A car rolled into False River on Sunday afternoon when the driver forgot to put the vehicle in park, officials said. 

First responders were called to the Sand Bar in Pointe Coupee Parish shortly before 5 p.m. No one was in the car when it entered the water. 

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A dive team was sent in to secure the vehicle with a chain so a wrecker could pull it out. The vehicle was in 24 feet of water, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said. The car was retrieved from the water at 8:30 p.m. 

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