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'You are not alone:' St. Luke's holds dinner, discussion about youth mental health
BATON ROUGE - St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosted a youth mental health awareness dinner and discussion on Sunday evening.
Hosts said they wanted to send a message that you are not alone. According to LDH, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young adults.
Sunday night's event encouraged mental, physical and emotional well-being in young adults.
"This is something we can talk about and address in a way that there is no fear, there is no judgment," Father Bryan Owen said.
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St. Luke's wants to tell families that support and understanding exist in the capital area.
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