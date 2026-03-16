Monday AM forecast: Blustery Monday. Freeze WATCH tonight.

Blustery and much colder Monday after an overnight front. Temperatures fall well below normal before a gradual warmup later this week.

Today and tonight: Much colder and windier weather settles into the Capital Region Monday behind an overnight cold front. Skies will clear quickly through the morning, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s during the afternoon — about 20 degrees below normal for mid-March.

Northwest winds will remain strong throughout the day with sustained speeds around 20 to 30 mph and higher gusts, especially closer to the coast. The air will also be very dry, which may increase wildfire concerns across the region. A Red Flag WARNING is in effect for the entire region.

Monday night will turn even colder as winds slowly diminish. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s by early Tuesday morning, and areas along and north of the I-12 corridor could briefly dip below freezing. A Freeze WATCH is in effect for parishes along and north of the interstates.

Up Next: Tuesday will remain cool but sunny with highs once again only reaching the 50s. Another chilly night follows Tuesday night with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures begin to rebound by midweek as high pressure settles over the region. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday before climbing back into the 70s on Thursday.

What to look out for: The coldest temperatures of the week will likely occur early Tuesday morning. Areas north of Interstate 12 have the highest chance of dropping below freezing for a brief period.

After the cold start to the week, a steady warming trend takes hold through the second half of the week. Temperatures could return to the lower to middle 80s by Friday and next weekend, with dry spring weather expected to continue.

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– Dave

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