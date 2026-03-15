Puppies hunt for Easter eggs at Paws & Cotton Tails event Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Dogs and their owners gathered at the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Sunday for a puppy Easter egg hunt.

The free event ran from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and featured vendors with special items created for furry friends.

BREC Manager of Community Events Bryan Morris said every pup who attended had a great time playing in the sunshine with four-legged friends.

"The turnout was great. We had some great weather, especially after a week of hard weather, so yeah great weather. Everybody's having fun, and the dogs are having too much fun," Morris said.