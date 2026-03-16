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Hammond police arrest man wanted on murder charges

3 hours 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 5:13 AM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond police arrested a man early Monday morning who was wanted in connection with a Friday morning murder. 

According to police, Trevion Ferguson, 27, went to a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office substation along Club Deluxe Road for questioning on Sunday related to a murder that happened in the early hours of March 14. Before Hammond police officers arrived, however, he ran away from deputies and headed south toward Ponchatoula.

Around 1:20 on Monday morning, police say someone spotted Ferguson by a hotel on Railroad Avenue and contacted police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested him after a pursuit. 

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Ferguson was wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to police. 

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