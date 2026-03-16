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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

3 hours 54 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 4:35 AM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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