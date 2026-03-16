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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:45a:Accident in Goodwood Homesites on Lobdell at Renoir Ave
7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Perkins NB at Stanford Ave
7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Rd at N Sherwood Forest Dr
Trending News
8:15a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4, stop and go traffic back to Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7
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News Video
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Multiple Baton Rouge neighborhoods lose power after tree falls on power line...
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Boil water advisory issued for Roseland residents
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St. Mary Parish elementary school vandalized, students will do at-home learning Monday
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Michael B. Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' Louisiana-shot film collects 4...
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Puppies hunt for Easter eggs at Paws & Cotton Tails event Sunday
Sports Video
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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
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Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
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East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...