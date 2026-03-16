TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:45a:Accident in Goodwood Homesites on Lobdell at Renoir Ave

7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Perkins NB at Stanford Ave

7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Rd at N Sherwood Forest Dr

8:15a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4, stop and go traffic back to Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7