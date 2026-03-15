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Ponchatoula man dies following crash on La. 42 in Ascension Parish

52 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 1:23 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Ponchatoula man died following a crash on La. 42 near Log Cabin Road in Ascension Parish Saturday night. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6 p.m., killing 28-year-old Christian Harrell of Ponchatoula. 

Troopers said Harrell was traveling at a high rate of speed on La. 42 in a 2004 Chrolet Silverado when he went off the left side of the road, entered a ditch and struck a utility pole. 

Harrell, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

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The crash remains under investigation. 

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