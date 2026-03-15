Red flag warning issued for several parishes across the state

BATON ROUGE — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a red flag warning for several parishes across the state on Monday.

The warning, in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, is for critical fire weather conditions expected in the area, including a combination of low relative humidity and high winds.

Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

Affected parishes include Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, Tangipahoa, Livingston and Ascension.