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Red flag warning issued for several parishes across the state
BATON ROUGE — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a red flag warning for several parishes across the state on Monday.
The warning, in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, is for critical fire weather conditions expected in the area, including a combination of low relative humidity and high winds.
Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.
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Affected parishes include Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, Tangipahoa, Livingston and Ascension.
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