80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Red flag warning issued for several parishes across the state

39 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 5:04 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a red flag warning for several parishes across the state on Monday.

The warning, in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, is for critical fire weather conditions expected in the area, including a combination of low relative humidity and high winds.

Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

Trending News

Affected parishes include Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, Tangipahoa, Livingston and Ascension.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days