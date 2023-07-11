90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman found dead in her car in West Feliciana; boyfriend arrested for murder

1 day 50 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, July 10 2023 Jul 10, 2023 July 10, 2023 10:03 AM July 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly killed his girlfriend and left her in her car Sunday morning. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Lorenzo Green, 26, for second-degree murder after his girlfriend, 25-year-old Radayisha King, was found dead in her car. 

Investigators did not immediately release a cause of death, but said a search of Green's home gave deputies "enough information to charge [Green] with the crime." They did not specify what that information was. 

Green was arrested for second-degree murder. No bond has been set. 

