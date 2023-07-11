Woman found dead in her car in West Feliciana; boyfriend arrested for murder

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly killed his girlfriend and left her in her car Sunday morning.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Lorenzo Green, 26, for second-degree murder after his girlfriend, 25-year-old Radayisha King, was found dead in her car.

Investigators did not immediately release a cause of death, but said a search of Green's home gave deputies "enough information to charge [Green] with the crime." They did not specify what that information was.

Green was arrested for second-degree murder. No bond has been set.