88°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman found burned to death inside home, authorities investigating
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans are investigating a late-night fire as arson after a 60-year-old woman was found burned to death in her home.
Firefighter were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Corrine Street around 10:39 p.m. Friday to put out a fire, WWL-TV reports. At the scene, crews found a woman next to a chair with 90 percent of her body burned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire officials say the fire was contained to the victim and the chair she was sitting in. Police believe the fire was set by someone else.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
-
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in gulf
-
False River shut down Saturday after deadly boating accident; person still missing
-
Video shows aftermath of triple shooting in Ascension
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...