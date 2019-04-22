Woman facing battery, attempted arson charges after altercation

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges following a weekend incident.

Sunday deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance at a residence on Gardere Lane. At the scene, authorities spoke with a woman who said she had been forced out of an apartment.

The woman was identified as Alexis Bush.

During the investigation, authorities learned Bush had gotten into an argument with a victim. According to the arrest document Bush allegedly threatened him with a cooking fork, flicked cigarette ashes in his hair, and attempted to set some of his clothing on fire.

At some point during the altercation, a witness forced Bush out of the apartment. In an attempt to get back inside, Bush used a mop to break a window.

While speaking with authorities, Bush said she grabbed the fork because the victim had allegedly grabbed a knife. She also told deputies she didn't flick the cigarette ashes at the man, and the window was broken by accident.

Bush's charges include battery, attempted simple arson, and criminal damage to property.