Woman discovers she has more than 50 siblings born from same sperm donor

Photo: WFTS

TAMPA, Fla. - A sperm bank is making sweeping policy changes after it was discovered one donor had fathered dozens of children across the United States.

While it is a bizarre situation, WFTS reports Atlanta-based Xytex Cryo International did nothing illegal when it used the same donor to help birth at least 52 children. Sperm donations are so lightly regulated that there are no limits set by the government.

Xytex said the company doesn’t have accurate information on how many babies are born from each donor because it relies on parents and clinics to self-report.

“I have no idea how many are out there,” said Kianni Arroyo, one of the children born from that donor. “I just won’t know the total amount and I might never know.”

Arroyo grew up as an only child in Orlando. She knew her biological father was a sperm donor, but she became more curious about him once she turned 18. As of March, she's tracked down 52 biological siblings, including seven in the same state.

WFTS says Xytex promised to change its own policies after hearing about this case. The company had no cap on the number of kids born in the U.S. to a single donor and allowed an additional 40 international families to also use the same donor.