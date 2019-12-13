Woman directs police to man accused of swindling her through online ad

Tyran Anderson

BATON ROUGE – A woman told police she'd been duped into handing her banking information over to two men who stole money from her account.

Police say 21-year-old Tyrian Anderson was arrested on charges of theft, monetary instrument abuse, and forgery.

The victim told police that back in February, she'd been on the hunt for a job and contacted through an ad promoting a way to make money online.

She says during their conversation, she realized the man she was talking to was an old high school friend of hers.

Chatting with a former acquaintance made her feel more comfortable about the business venture, so she decided to meet with him about the job.

The woman described meeting with Anderson and another man at a Pizza Hut on Jefferson Highway, where the men told her if she gave them her bank account numbers and debit card, two checks would be mobile deposited into her account.

They allegedly said all she had to do was withdraw the funds and give both men some of the money.

The woman says she did as requested and a few days after the meeting, discovered that both checks had been returned due to being 'altered/fictitious.'

The woman also says when she got a copy of both checks from her bank, she noticed that her name had been forged on the bottom of the check.

Police say the woman gave them Anderson's phone number, and they were able to use this information to locate him.

The woman pointed out Anderson in a lineup and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Thursday.

