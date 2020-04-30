Woman dies days after smoking-related house fire in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman has died less than a week after she suffered serious burns in a house fire that was likely caused by a cigarette.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal says the 67-year-old woman was pulled from the home on Alysha Drive on Friday, April 24. Investigators said the woman was being cared for at the home by her daughter, 48, and her son-in-law.

The woman was reportedly left alone in her bedroom for a few minutes just before the fire. When they returned to check on her, they found she and her chair were covered in flames.

The victim's family pulled her out of the house, extinguished the flames and called 911.

The daughter was treated for minor burns to her hands, while her mother was hospitalized for days with severe burns. She died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the state fire marshal.

Investigators said Thursday they believed the fire was the result of unsafe smoking practices.

“Our deputies see smoking-related fires far too frequently across our state and they shouldn’t because these fires are completely preventable,” State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning said. “First, if you’re going to smoke, aim to do so outside of your home. Second, don’t smoke if you’re tired or under the influence. Lastly, make sure your smoking materials are properly discarded and stored away from the reach of children.”