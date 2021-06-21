Woman dies after falling 200 feet from cliff in Wyoming

SHERIDAN, WY- A woman on a sunrise hike with her husband died after falling more than 200 feet from a Wyoming peak, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.



The sheriff's office said it received a report Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. that a woman fell off of Steamboat Point, a peak in the Bighorn Mountains, about 24 miles south of the Wyoming-Montana border. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Calli Aust of Sheridan.



Aust's husband was unsure of where she was at the time of the call, the sheriff's office said. The first emergency personnel arrived to search for Aust around 6:30 a.m., although multiple agencies responded to assist in the rescue.



About 45 minutes later, she was found dead at the base of Steamboat Point's southwest side, according to the sheriff's office.



The department said Aust fell when she and her husband reached the top after hiking up Steamboat Point Tuesday to see the sunrise.



It's unclear why she fell, but the sheriff's office says there are no signs of foul play. Her death is being treated as an accident.



The sheriff's office is leading an investigation with help from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Sheridan County Coroner's Office is also conducting an investigation.